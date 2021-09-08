Nearly 1 in 3 Indiana schools not reporting COVID-19 data to state, ISDH data shows
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Data from the Indiana Department of Health shows nearly one in three Indiana schools has not reported COVID-19 data to the state this school year. K-12 schools in Indiana are required to report COVID-19 cases to the state dashboard. As of Tuesday, more than 700 schools had not reported their case counts to the state health department, according to the dashboard.www.mywabashvalley.com
