Ozeri Kitchen and Event Timer $2.79

Junior, Karson Kuykendall has a hidden talent of baking. Kuykendall discovered baking as a creative outlet in which she gets to share with others. Kuykendall says, “It is a easy for me to create new things and add a little bit of my own touch to everything!” When asked what her favorite thing to bake is, Kuykendall said that she loves to bake and decorate cakes. On August 21, Kuykendall competed in the North Texas Fair and Rodeo Baking Contest. Kuykendall baked and decorated a cake at home, and then brought it to the fair where it was judged. For this competition, she made a recipe of her grandmothers, a chocolate cake with buttercream frosting. For the decoration, Kuykendall wanted to do a red, white, and blue theme to match the Texas State Fair. At the end of the competition, Kuykendall ended up winning first place and Reserve Grand Champion. After this competition, Kuykendall plans to enter in the Texas State Fair baking competition in October. Kuykendall also has plans to obtain an LLC to start her own baking business. Kuykendall feels very blessed by her MCA family through their support in her journey.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO