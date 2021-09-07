CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozeri Kitchen and Event Timer $2.79

techbargains.com
 7 days ago

Walmart has the Ozeri Kitchen and Event Timer for a low $2.79. Free Shipping over $35 or with Walmart+. Save 71% off the $9.95 list price. Precise count-down or count-up stopwatch timers for cooking, homework, sports, exercise and classroom activities, with a maximum time of 99 mins 59 secs. Enhanced...

techbargains.com

cococozy.com

Anything but a White Kitchen – 7 Amazing Colorful Kitchens

Kitchen trends are changing again and now, anything but a white kitchen is in. While white kitchens are still incredibly popular and have been over the last few years, it seems like alternative kitchen color palettes are everywhere. Navy, taupe, beige, green, you name it, it’s in, and they are here to stay.
HOME & GARDEN
buffalospree.com

HOME / Kitchens

Do you have your dream kitchen? Maybe it’s time! Of course, everyone’s dream is different. There are those who love vintage kitchens while others go for a classic look. Elsewhere in HOME, there’s an Elmwood Village conversion, a report on which trends are lasting, how to eliminate plastic waste, which plants to bring inside and the coolest new kitchen gadgetry.
HOME & GARDEN
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Fall Cake Decorating

Owner of Awesome Sweets, Susan Lagasse, was in the kitchen today showing us her tips and tricks for decorating a fall cake. Awesome Sweets is a nut free bakery and makes all kinds of custom cakes and cupcakes, including a cupcake flower bouquet. Ingredients:. 1-2 layer cake of your choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
lakeandsumterstyle.com

In the Kitchen: Spreading good vibes

Mother-daughter duo whip up nutritious beverages at Pure, their Clermont café. Moving from Arizona to Clermont and starting a new business during the coronavirus pandemic may seem crazy, but it has been “a great adventure” for Stacey Coronado and her daughter Karylnn Hornung, 16. The pair runs Pure, at 1046...
CLERMONT, FL
Southlake Style

Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar

Since November 2020, Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar has exemplified and elevated the concept of southern hospitality. Located inside the exquisite Delta Dallas Southlake Hotel, its menu highlights the fresh taste of Texas beef, gulf coast seafood, local produce and more. With special prix fixe dinner events held throughout the year and a beautiful private dining room that can seat up to 28 people, you’ll love Sky Creek’s modern approach to classic Texas cuisine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
kingsburyjournal.com

The ‘modern’ kitchen

Our museum has two kitchens on the lower level; the first is the pioneer kitchen with the Monarch coal/wood burning stove, along with a butter churn and a dry sink. The other kitchen is our modern-day kitchen from the late 1940s and early 1950s. In the post-World War II years,...
HOME & GARDEN
probuilder.com

The Bathroom is the New Kitchen

The kitchen has long been the most expensive room in the American Home, but bathroom spending has taken the lead, per the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). “Kitchens kept getting bigger and more open,” says Tricia Zach, head of research for NKBA, invoking the decades-old habit of combining kitchens with family rooms and dining rooms. “That is now what we’re seeing happening with bathrooms.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
WKBW-TV

Tips for a dream kitchen

Sean Wrafter and Keith Szcygiel are co-owners of ACME Cabinet Company. They are a kitchen cabinet dealership and kitchen design studio. Today Mel is onsite in Clarence at a major home renovation in Clarence, NY where Sean and Keith will show us where to start when it comes to crafting your dream kitchen.
CLARENCE, NY
TrendHunter.com

Luminous Kitchen Designs

Jean Nouvel, a Paris-based architect, collaborated with Copenhagen-based brand Reform to create a light-filled kitchen design. The kitchen boasts a contemporary luminous aesthetic which the partnership achieved by weaving minimalist Danish design references into Nouvel's bold stylizing elements. Jean Nouvel is known for his playful and minimalistic artistic expression. His...
INTERIOR DESIGN
techbargains.com

Cuisinart EM-15 Espresso Defined Espresso Machine $99.99

Best Buy has the Cuisinart EM-15 Espresso Defined Espresso Machine for a low $99.99 Free Shipping. Save $100 off with this deal. The 19-bar pressure delivers strong beverages, while the presets and menu options let you adjust the temperature and strength to meet your tastes. This Cuisinart Espresso Defined espresso maker has a capsule auto-eject mechanism to simplify cleanup, while the smooth black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Little Tikes You Drive Excavator Sand Toy $43.20

ACTION EXCAVATOR - Excavator sand toy gets kids in action. KID CONTROLLED - Kids can sit on the excavator and control the scooper with the levers. ADJUSTABLE SEAT - Adjustable seat to fit every child. SWIVEL, TURN & SCOOP - Excavator can swivel and turn for lots of scooping fun.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Stanley Adventure All-in-One Two Bowl Camp Cook Set $24.97

Walmart has the Stanley Adventure All-in-One Two Bowl Camp Cook Set (8-Pieces) for a low $24.97. Free Shipping over $25 or with Walmart+. Save 37% off the $40 list price. This 8-piece camping cookware set includes (2) bowls (20 oz/591 ml, (2) bowl lids that double as cutting board, spatula with extending handle, ladle with extending handle, pot (1.58 qt / 1.5 l), and stainless steel vented pot lid.
SHOPPING
DFW Community News

Karson In The Kitchen

Junior, Karson Kuykendall has a hidden talent of baking. Kuykendall discovered baking as a creative outlet in which she gets to share with others. Kuykendall says, “It is a easy for me to create new things and add a little bit of my own touch to everything!” When asked what her favorite thing to bake is, Kuykendall said that she loves to bake and decorate cakes. On August 21, Kuykendall competed in the North Texas Fair and Rodeo Baking Contest. Kuykendall baked and decorated a cake at home, and then brought it to the fair where it was judged. For this competition, she made a recipe of her grandmothers, a chocolate cake with buttercream frosting. For the decoration, Kuykendall wanted to do a red, white, and blue theme to match the Texas State Fair. At the end of the competition, Kuykendall ended up winning first place and Reserve Grand Champion. After this competition, Kuykendall plans to enter in the Texas State Fair baking competition in October. Kuykendall also has plans to obtain an LLC to start her own baking business. Kuykendall feels very blessed by her MCA family through their support in her journey.
LIFESTYLE
techbargains.com

TTKK 15Amp Electric Wood Chipper $98.99

Amazon has the TTKK 15Amp Electric Wood Chipper for a low $98.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "MWCAES4V" (Exp 9/13). This is originally $179.99, so you save 45% off list price. 15 Amp copper motor w/ 7 high-hardness roller blades. Speeds up to 60RPM and 420 cuts per minute. Anti-clogging...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Vivosun Gardening Hand Pruner $9

Daily Sale has the Vivosun Gardening Hand Pruner for a low $9. Free Shipping on orders $49+. This is normally $30 so you save 70% off. Premium stainless steel precision-sharpened blades. Spring-action design gently opens blades after each cut to reduce the strain. Soft and comfortable grip avoid hand fatigue.
HOME & GARDEN
techbargains.com

Slime 32oz 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant $5.15

Walmart and Amazon has the Slime 32oz 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant for a low $5.15. Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 45% off the previous $9.40 price and is less than buying the 16oz size. Instantly seals up to 1/4" punctures in tires and 1/8"...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Bedsure 15"-19" Pet Bed starting at $11.99

Amazon has the Bedsure 15"-19" Pet Bed starting at $11.99 after Code: "40ER559O". Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $30 so you save 70% off. Pet Bed measures 15" x 15" x 15 and is contructed with high density foam and microfiber outer material.
PET SERVICES
Tampa Bay News Wire

Express Your Care with These Special Flowers

Flowers are the beautiful essence of nature which symbolizes care, love, and affection. For many years, gifting flowers is a way to express feelings and convey our emotions to the other person. Out of all other feelings, expressing care to your loved ones is the most heartfelt emotion ever. When...
GARDENING
techbargains.com

Bushnell Falcon 7x35mm Binoculars w/ Case $20.51

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Bushnell Falcon 133410 7x35mm Binoculars w/ Case for a low $20.51. Free Shipping on orders over $25, or with Amazon Prime. This normally retails for $40.95, so you are saving 50% off list price. Over 4700 Amazon user reviews with a 4.5/5 star rating.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Lineon 30 Colors Dual Tip Alcohol Based Art Markers $5.99

Amazon has the Lineon 30 Colors Dual Tip Alcohol Based Art Markers for a low $5.99 after Coupon Code: "ZJFRLIP7" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $9.99, so you save 40% off. 30 vibrant eye-catching colors. 4mm broad and 1mm fine bullet tips. Quick-drying, waterproof,...
SHOPPING

