Fitchburg, WI

Madison woman pleads no contest to charges stemming from 2019 Fitchburg shooting

By Kimberly Wethal Wisconsin Media Group
unifiednewsgroup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Fitchburg woman has pleaded no contest to charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and reckless injury. Shaquita Lee, 24, now of Madison, will not dispute the three felony charges against her stemming from a September 2019 shooting incident on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail that resulted in two women being injured, including one who was shot in the head and sustained life-threatening injuries, a City of Fitchburg news release at the time stated.

