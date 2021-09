Kendall Sadler reached 1,000 career digs Tuesday night as Montgomery won a non-district thriller over Fort Bend Elkins 23-25, 13-25, 25-22, 30-28, 15-6) Sadler finished with 41 digs to lead the Lady Bears (9-18). Mackenzie Gilland added 17 digs while Maddie Williams had 12. Offensively, Madi Chandler led in kills...