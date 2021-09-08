CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged racism at Temecula football games being investigated by Hispanic group

By Allyson Escobar
Riverside Press Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of a national Hispanic organization is investigating an Inland school district where racism was alleged during football and volleyball games in August. Officials from the League of United Latin American Citizens‘ California Committee on Civil Rights and Advocacy announced Tuesday, Sept. 7, that they are looking into allegations against the Temecula Valley Unified School District after Moreno Valley students reported racial slurs at two football games at Temecula Valley High School.

