Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Clayton; Coweta; Fayette; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Fayette, northeastern Coweta, southwestern Fulton and northwestern Clayton Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1048 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Fairburn to near Turin, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Fayetteville, Peachtree City, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Hapeville, Palmetto, Senoia, Sharpsburg, Turin, Chattahoochee Hills, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Cannongate, Sandy Creek and Campbellton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH