The popularity of electric vehicles has steadily increased over the years, and more automakers have joined the EV market. With many manufacturers and models available, drivers new to EVs may be wondering just what it’s like to own an EV. One popular car at the top of many driver’s lists is the Model Y, according to Inside EVs. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect when you own a Tesla Model Y.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO