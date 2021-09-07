Schumer claims 'all Americans' who wanted to leave Afghanistan got out

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , a New York Democrat, said Friday that "all Americans" who wanted to leave Afghanistan have been able to do so. "I'm still focused on trying to get some of those brave Afghans out," the senator said at the New York State Fair. "The Americans, all of whom wanted to come out, have come out — praise God. But there are a lot of Afghans who risked their lives for our soldiers and others. Many got out, some didn't, and I'm still working on trying to get some of them out."