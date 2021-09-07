Caroline students go back to school

DENTON — Most Caroline County Public Schools students returned to classrooms last week, with the littlest still to come this Thursday when prekindergarten begins. “Our students returned to school happy to be back with their teachers and friends. I was able to visit all schools the first day, and it was a pleasure to see how excited everyone was to see each other,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek L. Simmons. “The kids did really well with wearing masks, and It seems like they understand it’s something we all have to do to keep school and sports in session.