Memphis City Council votes to form committee to investigate combining city and county government

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is just one step. But it could be a pivotal one for the future of the Mid-South.

The Memphis City Council took a step toward combining city and county government on Tuesday.

The council voted to form a committee that would investigate the pros and cons of consolidating with the Shelby County Commission.

Depending on their findings, this could be voted upon as early as next November 2022.

“It’s very difficult when you have two mayors leading basically the same area to speak with bold leadership and one voice,” Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle said.

One voice, one plan, and one clear vision. Carlisle said those are the benefits of a unified local government.

“By consolidating, we may form, I think, the 12th largest city in the united states,” he said. “So you really start to throw your weight around as one region.”

The new 15-person committee will study the benefits of one government.

“So we’re listening to the experts,” councilman JB Smiley said. “Hopefully, the county commission will join us in this effort. But we do believe we are going to get to a point where we put the people of Memphis in the best position.”

Councilman Smiley is co-sponsoring the resolution with councilman Carlisle.

Smiley said the committee would have 90 days to determine if a charter commission, which would further explore the idea of consolidation, should be formed.

Smiley said the community would also be asked to weigh in before it was placed on a ballot.

“We just have to figure out what we are doing, why we are lagging behind in economic development, and figure out what we can do to move our economy forward,” he said.

Councilman Carlisle believes this could grow the Memphis area population.

He looks to Nashville as an example, which consolidated their governments into one almost 60 years ago.

“We’re going to have to find more ways to become more prosperous and get people to want to live in the Memphis metro area,” he said.

Combining Memphis and Shelby County into a unified government is not a new idea.

Voters considered such a proposal in 2010. The city of Memphis voters approved. But the voters outside of Memphis turned it down big time.

Today, there are still a lot of opinions on the issue.

“There is no reason in my opinion that people outside of Memphis would want to have consolidated government,” Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald said.

Mayor McDonald admits a lot has changed in the past decade, but his opinion on consolidation has not.

“We don’t see benefits to the suburban communities. I don’t see anything except for the fact that we will be paying twice for some services, and we don’t want to do that.”

Councilman Carlisle believes this time would be different.

“A big part of last time was people were very concerned about schools consolidating,” he said. “That has been taken off the table, so now we need to look at ways in which we can improve our economy.”

Some locals FOX13 spoke with said they see it both ways.

“Just bringing two perspectives together, that could be a good thing,” Ashley Insong of Memphis said. “I see it as being a benefit. but I also see it as someone who doesn’t understand the issues and policies of one area, then that could be a problem as well.”

