Man Found Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Pico Union Area of L.A. Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 27-year-old man who was found shot dead on a sidewalk in the Pico Union district. Officers dispatched at about 4:40 a.m. Monday regarding a shots-fired call in the 1300 block of South Berendo Street, near Pico Boulevard and Loyola High School, found Romeo Regio, Jr. on a sidewalk unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.