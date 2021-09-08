CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder makes campaign swing through Santa Barbara days before the recall vote

By John Palminteri
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Recall candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard right now as the election looms less than a week away.

One front runner, Larry Elder, stopped in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon to rally his supporters.

Elder kicked off his bus tour known as the "Recall Express" at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Hundreds of people showed up to support the recall candidate who is one of the strongest Republican contenders if Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled in Tuesday's election.

“They call me a Trump Republican because they feel that somehow if you called it a Trump Republican, the people, independents and Democrats who signed the petition won’t pull the lever for yes on recall and won’t pull the lever for Larry Elder,” Elder said from the stage.

Earlier Wednesday, Elder also participated in campaign stops in Los Angeles, Venice Beach and Northridge.

Elder was most recently in Santa Barbara for a private fundraising event.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

