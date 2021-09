Marlin H Hollinshead, 83, of Horntown, VA and formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Friday, September 3rd, at his residence in Virginia. Marlin was born in Harrisonville, PA on October 14, 1937, a son of the late Anna M. (Strait) and Wayne D. Hollinshead. He was the husband of Linda L. (Eckenrode) Hollinshead, whom he married on February 14, 1974.