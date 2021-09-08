CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals battle back from early deficit, but lose 8-5 in series opener with the Atlanta Braves...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s Nationals battled back from a 5-1 deficit to tie it up at 5-5 with an RBI single by Juan Soto and a three-run blast by Yadiel Hernández in the top of the seventh, but the home team Atlanta Braves battled back in the bottom of the inning, with Eddie Rosario taking a leadoff walk from Nats’ reliever Ryne Harper before Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run HR to left field in Truist Park to put the Atlanta Braves up for good in what ended up an 8-5 win.

