Kentucky State Police has charged Joshua Fuller, 36, for the murder of Hannah Fuller, 23, following a death investigation that began last month. According to a release, KSP received a call from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 26 around 8:15 a.m. requesting the state police to investigate a death. Troopers and detectives responded to the 4400 block of W. 5th Street Road to conduct the investigation.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO