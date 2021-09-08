What Happens To Your Teeth When You Get A Root Canal

If you've been experiencing consistent pain or swelling in a tooth, it may be time to get a root canal. Experts at Healthline define a root canal as "a dental procedure involving the removal of the soft center of the tooth, the pulp" which is "made up of nerves, connective tissue, and blood vessels that help the tooth grow." Root canals are common procedures and are typically required when there is severe tooth decay due to a cavity, if a tooth gets chipped or cracked, if a tooth has undergone numerous procedures, or if a tooth becomes injured due to a trauma, such as getting hit in the mouth.