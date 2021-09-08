CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

What Happens To Your Teeth When You Get A Root Canal

By Robin Rothstein
healthdigest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been experiencing consistent pain or swelling in a tooth, it may be time to get a root canal. Experts at Healthline define a root canal as "a dental procedure involving the removal of the soft center of the tooth, the pulp" which is "made up of nerves, connective tissue, and blood vessels that help the tooth grow." Root canals are common procedures and are typically required when there is severe tooth decay due to a cavity, if a tooth gets chipped or cracked, if a tooth has undergone numerous procedures, or if a tooth becomes injured due to a trauma, such as getting hit in the mouth.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permanent Teeth#Root Canal#Canals#Bacteria#Tooth#Webmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion

Comments / 0

Community Policy