Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Confirm Second Child With a Touching Instagram Video

Following last month’s rumors, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially expecting baby number two. Jenner took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring a montage of her journey so far. The 90-second clip starts off with Jenner holding her positive pregnancy test, followed by Scott finding out about the news and hugging her stomach. The video then transitions to the couple taking their daughter Stormi to their OBGYN appointment where the doctor says that the baby is “a couple of days away from a heartbeat.” We then see momager and grandmother Kris Jenner sitting down holding an envelope with ultrasound photos saying, “Wait a second…are you pregnant? Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!”