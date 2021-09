On Friday, September 3, gold prices moved dramatically higher after the U.S. Labor Department released its jobs report for the month of August. Economists polled by Dow Jones and Bloomberg were anticipating that there would be an additional 700,000 to 750,000 new jobs added last month. However, the actual numbers came in far below the estimates, with the U.S. adding only 374,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in August.