JACOB HOUSMAN – THE WRECKER KING OF INDIAN KEY

By Brad Bertelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Housman is remembered as the Wrecker King of Indian Key, among other things. After sailing to the West Indies from Long Island, New York, as a young man of about 23 he settled on Key West in 1822 and became a Florida wrecker. Understanding the monopoly Key West had created on the wrecking industry, as well as the money it was bringing into the island, Housman worked to create his own wrecking empire. He set his designs on Indian Key.

