Dallas, TX

Body Found On Monday Identified As Missing Dallas Man Daniel Fermin Martinez

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who went missing on Friday, Sept. 3, has been found deceased, Dallas Police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit put out a Critical Missing Person bulletin on Daniel Fermin Martinez, 26, on Monday, Sept. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcY6A_0bpOzE8y00
Daniel Fermin Martinez (credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

He was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Mt Hood Street.

Dallas Police said Tuesday night, Sept. 7, Martinez was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office after a body was located on Monday in the 3900 block of Dismount Street.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
