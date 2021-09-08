Mark Cuban reveals Paul Pierce was almost traded to the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that he almost acquired Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce back in 2007. Paul Pierce, who is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, spent the majority of his 19-year career with the Boston Celtics, the team who drafted him and the organization he helped win the NBA championship in 2008. As it turns out, there was a possibility that the latter may have never happened.