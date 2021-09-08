Aiken County school board discusses reducing COVID-19 cases and quarantines

Aiken County school board members pleaded with parents and discussed solutions to lessen COVID numbers and quarantines in school.

“I don’t want to lose another life within the district, I don’t want to lose another teacher or student, bus driver ... please ... ask your students to wear a mask,” said board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson.

There are 5,048 students quarantined and 100 employees quarantined. There are 350 positive student cases and 29 positive employee cases.

Rhinehart-Jackson pleaded with the other board members to consider a mask mandate in spite of the legislature. She added she understands the law but said this is a “health issue and a life issue.”

There are 22,956 students and 3,371 employees in the school district.

Rhinehart-Jackson also suggested if not a mask mandate then to do remote learning for a specified amount of time.

“Wear masks, save lives, stay in school because as long as the quarantine numbers increase then that increases the chances of schools being closed and that is going to be a hindrance to all parents and a hindrance to your child’s education so please wear a masks,” Rhinehart-Jackson said.

Board member Barry Moulton also pleaded with the parents in Aiken County.

“I want to plead to the parents at this time (that) if we’re worried about COVID ... I wish you would do your due diligence as a parent and please, please, please, make every effort to take care of your child at home first,” Moulton said.

Other board members were not in favor of challenging Proviso 1.108. Board member Cameron Nuessle said he does not agree with “breaking the law” or believe the board’s hands are tied.

Nuessle recommended making a statement or resolution. The board agreed to send a resolution to the legislature asking for local control over what to do in schools.