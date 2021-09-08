Jamie Spears files petition to end Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship

Abaca Press

Is it possible Britney and Jamie Spears finally agree on something?

According to multiple outlets Tuesday evening (Sept. 7), Jamie Spears filed a petition earlier Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court asking Judge Brenda Penny to end his daughter's controversial 13-year conservatorship.

NBC News relayed that Spears claimed the 39-year-old pop icon "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required" and "argued that probate code doesn't require Britney Spears to undergo a new psychological evaluation to terminate the guardianship, which she told the court she refuses to do."

Variety shared a statement written by Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears' attorney:

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding. "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

This monumental development comes nearly a month after Jamie agreed to begin relinquishing all his conservator responsibilities. The 69-year-old had stepped into a co-conservator role in September 2019 due to his own health but still maintained sole control over Britney's estate.

The Grammy winner's career has been on an indefinite hiatus since January 2019. "I'm not here to be anyone's slave," Spears said during a powerful 24-minute statement read in court June 23, her first time addressing the court in two years. She further described alleged abuse and trauma she endured under her conservatorship, and she especially highlighted unfair treatment from her father—calling him "ignorant."