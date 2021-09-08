CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Local EMS agencies requiring COVID-19 vaccines

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local EMS agencies are now taking action to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19. HealthNet Aeromedical Services, HealthTeam Critical Care Transport, Monongalia EMS, and Star City EMS are the first emergency services agencies in West Virginia to require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. These mandates align with West Virginia’s three academic medical centers and many regional hospital systems and nursing care facilities which have already required the COVID-19 vaccine for clinical and non-clinical workers.

www.wdtv.com

