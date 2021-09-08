Hornets edge Athens for victory at Corey Creek.

The Wellsboro Golf Team edged Athens by a stroke, 375-376, to claim their first victory of the year at Corey Creek on Tuesday, September 7. "Getting a win today at Corey Creek was a great result for the team," said head coach Steve Macensky. "The kids were excited and it came right down to the last group on the course and we knew it was going to be close. Athens has now finished second twice by one stroke. They are a good young team. The league overall is pretty even and will continue to be close all year. Hopefully this will help the team feel like they can win and more goods rounds will follow. I'm very proud of all of them today. They deserve all the credit."