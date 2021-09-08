CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Haverstraw, NY

Stony Point police: 2 suspects in custody in connection to violent home invasion in West Haverstraw

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dIJ0_0bpOxwc000

Stony Point police say two suspects are in custody in connection to a violent home invasion in West Haverstraw Tuesday morning.

Chopper 12 was overhead after the suspects crashed their SUV into a shed on Gilmore Drive in Stony Point, after authorities say they pistol whipped a man and injured two young children.

Police say the victims were trying to get away in a Dodge pickup truck when they were shot at outside of an apartment complex on Hasbrouck Drive in West Haverstraw. Bullet holes from the incident were present on the windshield.

Authorities say the incident began as an armed home invasion inside one of the apartments and spilled outside. They say the victims were not hit by gunfire but that the man had visible injuries to his face and torso and the children had minor cuts and scrapes.

Authorities say the man injured was taken to Nyack Hospital and is expected to be OK. News 12 was told that the children were treated at the scene and released to a family member.

Police say the men took off in the SUV and led them on a chase, crashing in Stony Point and taking off into a wooded area on foot. Aviation and K-9 units were dispatched but authorities say the suspects got away at first.

Stony Point police say they then took two suspects into custody after 5 p.m. Tuesday. On their Facebook page , they said, "Thanks to our eagle-eyed residents!"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Point, NY
City
West Haverstraw, NY
Stony Point, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Home Invasion#Dodge#Nyack Hospital#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy