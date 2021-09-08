Stony Point police: 2 suspects in custody in connection to violent home invasion in West Haverstraw

Stony Point police say two suspects are in custody in connection to a violent home invasion in West Haverstraw Tuesday morning.

Chopper 12 was overhead after the suspects crashed their SUV into a shed on Gilmore Drive in Stony Point, after authorities say they pistol whipped a man and injured two young children.

Police say the victims were trying to get away in a Dodge pickup truck when they were shot at outside of an apartment complex on Hasbrouck Drive in West Haverstraw. Bullet holes from the incident were present on the windshield.

Authorities say the incident began as an armed home invasion inside one of the apartments and spilled outside. They say the victims were not hit by gunfire but that the man had visible injuries to his face and torso and the children had minor cuts and scrapes.

Authorities say the man injured was taken to Nyack Hospital and is expected to be OK. News 12 was told that the children were treated at the scene and released to a family member.

Police say the men took off in the SUV and led them on a chase, crashing in Stony Point and taking off into a wooded area on foot. Aviation and K-9 units were dispatched but authorities say the suspects got away at first.

Stony Point police say they then took two suspects into custody after 5 p.m. Tuesday. On their Facebook page , they said, "Thanks to our eagle-eyed residents!"