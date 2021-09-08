CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORSAIR & Ubisoft Partner Up On Far Cry 6 Experience

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORSAIR and Ubisoft have come together to offer up a special kind of experience for those looking forward to Far Cry 6. The two have worked together to provide an intense lighting and gaming experience as you will be able to see it through their iCUE system. Those who have iCUE software-compatible components and peripherals will be able to see special lighting effects throughout the game, giving you an added bit of realism and enjoyment whether you're exploring the island, getting caught in an explosion, or liberating an outpost. The entire iCUE ecosystem will light up reflecting in-game events in real-time as you set them off, or just happen to walk by the right area. We have more info on the system below along with a video showing it off.

