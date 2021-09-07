How can a cop prove my speed driving the opposite direction?

Was driving down 17 south in moderate traffic was going about 67-70 most of the trip I know because my car gives me a numerical speed read out instead of just a normal gauge. A cop traveling on the other side of the road separated by a median sees me and immediately turns around and pulls me over claiming he had me on radar doing 77 in a 55. The previous two speed limit signs said 60mph and right when I pulled off after the ticket there was another 60mph speed limit sign. I read online that the track time for a cop using a moving radar should be 5 seconds which just wasn’t the case here. Do I have a chance in court?