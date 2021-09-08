After first-set loss, Lady Raiders complete comeback at Hoke County

ROSports File Photo: Sophomore Katie Way hits the ball past a Southern Lee blocker last week.

RAEFORD — The Richmond Senior High School volleyball team collected its second Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season on Tuesday.

Returning to action following Labor Day weekend, the Lady Raiders defeated Hoke County High School in four sets, 3-1.

After dropping the opening set 26-28, Richmond rallied to win the second (25-21), third (25-22) and fourth (25-21) sets.

Following a close loss to Pinecrest last Thursday, head coach Ashleigh Larsen had to make a "last-minute lineup change" on Tuesday, something she said the team wasn’t anticipating.

“We had to make some adjustments tonight,” Larsen said. “Brianna Dodson got the start and she did pretty good coming off the bench and playing for the first time this season. She’s worked hard in practice to prove herself.

“I also adjusted Katie Way’s location tonight, and she helped the team,” she added. “The girls played well enough to get the win, but we made some mental errors and missed quite a few serves that gave Hoke easy points.”

Richmond (3-5, 2-1 SAC) will play Union Pines High School (8-2, 1-1 SAC) on the road Thursday, another tough conference showdown. Varsity action will begin around 6 p.m. following the junior varsity match.

“It felt good to come back on top with another conference win,” Larsen concluded. “But we have a tough game Thursday, and we’ll have to continue to adjust to the new lineup.

“Hopefully we get things squared away. I know the girls are excited to win and I hope moving forward we can continue to get better.”

Note: Official stats from Tuesday’s match will be published when made available.

JV Lady Raiders fall to Lady Bucks

The Richmond junior varsity volleyball team fell 0-2 to Hoke County on Tuesday by set scores of 15-25 and 10-25.

Head coach Melissa Dennis’ squad is now 3-5 on the season and will play at Union Pines on Thursday at 5 p.m.