Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Cochise County through 830 PM MST At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Palominas. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 338 and 361. Route 92 between mile markers 341 and 355. Route 191 between mile markers 7 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH