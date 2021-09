The West County High School (WCHS) football team weathered their first setback of the fall campaign on Friday at San Marin, falling to a formidable Mustangs’ squad, 57-20. West County (WC) played the Mustangs on even terms through the first two periods, but the No. 1 ranked NCS Division 5 Mustangs gained separation with a 36-point third-quarter explosion that would effectively ice the game.