Biden administration, CMS provides additional funding of nearly $50M for Colorado Reinsurance Program

Today, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), announced that it is providing additional funding to 13 states, including Colorado, in support of Affordable Care Act Section 1332 reinsurance waivers. This additional funding of nearly $50 million for Colorado’s Reinsurance Program is a result of expanded subsidies for people buying health insurance from the individual market (meaning not from an employer) provided under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).