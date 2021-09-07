CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration, CMS provides additional funding of nearly $50M for Colorado Reinsurance Program

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), announced that it is providing additional funding to 13 states, including Colorado, in support of Affordable Care Act Section 1332 reinsurance waivers. This additional funding of nearly $50 million for Colorado’s Reinsurance Program is a result of expanded subsidies for people buying health insurance from the individual market (meaning not from an employer) provided under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

