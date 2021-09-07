Boone Central has even week on diamond

The Boone Central Cardinals prepped for their annual softball invitational tournament with a 7-4 victory over Blue River (2-6) Aug. 31 at David City. The Cards boosted an early 1-0 advantage to 7-1 with four runs in the third inning and a pair in the fourth, then held off Blue River’s late rally attempt. Madisyn Cunningham’s double and singles by Ashtyn Hedlund, Payton Sullivan, Lauryn Wright and Jeslynn Beckman drove the big third.