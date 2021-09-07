CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, NE

Boone Central has even week on diamond

albionnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boone Central Cardinals prepped for their annual softball invitational tournament with a 7-4 victory over Blue River (2-6) Aug. 31 at David City. The Cards boosted an early 1-0 advantage to 7-1 with four runs in the third inning and a pair in the fourth, then held off Blue River’s late rally attempt. Madisyn Cunningham’s double and singles by Ashtyn Hedlund, Payton Sullivan, Lauryn Wright and Jeslynn Beckman drove the big third.

albionnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
County
Boone County, NE
City
Pierce, NE
City
David City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Centura Central Valley#Ccv#Bluejays#Polk#Print Online#Albion News

Comments / 0

Community Policy