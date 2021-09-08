CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

3 Troopers Probed by FBI for Allegedly Making Fake COVID Vax Cards

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vermont State Police have announced that three troopers may have potentially violated federal law by allegedly participating in a scheme to make fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Investigators with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont and the FBI have opened a criminal probe into the men, who are each suspected of having “varying roles” in the alleged fraud. All three men have resigned from the force. Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski, who handed in their badges on Aug. 10, have been with the force since 2016. The third, David Pfindel, who submitted his resignation on Sept. 3 after an investigation was opened by the Department of Public Safety, has been a trooper since 2014.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Covid#Vax#Troopers Probed#The Vermont State Police#Vtdigger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy