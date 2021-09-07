CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Families Of 9/11 Victims May Get Answers When Classified Government Records Release

NPR
 6 days ago

This week, hundreds of families and victims of the 9/11 attacks may finally get access to secrets that they have been seeking for years. President Biden has ordered the release of classified government records beginning this week. The families believe the documents could reveal more about a key mystery - who helped the 19 hijackers while they were inside the U.S.? Was the government of Saudi Arabia involved, and if so, how high up in that government? Here's NPR's Laura Sullivan.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Npr#The World Trade Center#Saudis#Americans#Saudi Arabian#9 11 Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia

Comments / 0

Community Policy