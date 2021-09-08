CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Rock Springs Ridge deal has too many questions and not enough answers

theapopkavoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn open letter to the homeowners of Rock Springs Ridge and the Apopka City Council. Whether or not the proposed divestiture of the Gopher Tortoise Conservation Land behind 12 homes in RSR or the acquisition of the golf land will make good sense for RSR Homeowners, Homeowners must have all the facts, have the opportunity to digest and discuss them in order to make an informed decision. This rush to a deal without the necessary information to make an informed decision is not in the best interest of the Homeowners in RSR.

