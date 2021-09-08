CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master P Weighs In On Drake & Kanye Beef: "I Think It's The People Around Them"

Cover picture for the articleWe're on the tail end of the latest installment of Drake and Kanye West's feud—hopefully—but who knows how it will continue to unfold. The former friends have been verbally sparring for years and it doesn't seem that there is a resolution on the horizon. Whether it be in interviews or on wax, it is clear that Drizzy and Ye won't be having playdates with their kids anytime soon, but Master P is issuing a warning to them about controlling their power and influence.

