ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — 28 people have lost their lives to coronavirus in the past four days in Robeson County, according to officials with the Lumbee Tribe. A news release said, "Today offered some of the worst COVID-19 Data for Robeson County in the past year. The report from the Health Department shows 28 people died in the past 4 days with 799 positive cases."