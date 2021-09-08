CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Passerby helps pedestrian struck by van in downtown Meriden

By Nick Sambides Jr., Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 5 days ago
MERIDEN — A certified nursing assistant helped a pedestrian struck by a van near Cedar Park until emergency responders arrived on Tuesday. The man, whom police and firefighters declined to identify, was taken to a local hospital after the accident, which occurred downtown at Cedar and Park Streets just before 6 p.m. His condition was not available late Tuesday. He was walking on Cedar when the van, which was heading west on Park, turned onto Cedar and struck him, said Josh Torres, a 28-year-old Cedar Street resident who saw the mishap.

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

