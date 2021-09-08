CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry Co. Council raises public safety bonuses to $2,500

By Courtney Rowles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Council met Tuesday night to discuss several things on their agenda. On the list of topics was what the council was going to do with government funding from the Horry County American Rescue Plan Act. Council proposed and passed raising public safety bonuses to $2,500 to be used from contingency funds, which would be a total estimated $1.1 million. The payments would be sent on Sept. 10.

