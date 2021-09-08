CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

DEM responds to several rescue of kayakers over Labor Day weekend, urges paddlers to put safety first

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising paddlers and anglers to use caution and wear a life jacket to help ensure they enjoy a safe boating experience. Over Labor Day weekend, DEM says in a press release that its Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) responded to several rescues of kayakers needing assistance due to improper equipment and inexperience handling the strong currents and higher water levels caused by recent storms. According to DEM, no fatalities occurred. Of particular concern are boaters on waterbodies in the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed and the Pawtuxet River.

whatsupnewp.com

Community Policy