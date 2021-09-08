CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

My Cleveland Week: Cleveland Foundation > MidTown Murals > USS Cod Party > Irishtown Bend Hike > One World Day

By (s) Stuart O. Smith, Jr. - @sos_jr
sosassociates.com
 4 days ago

As I wrote on Monday, August 23, 2021, "If you are in #Cleveland and have nothing to do this week, you are just not trying!" This blog post is an attempt to capture some of the spirit of the events I attended. The one common element of all these events is that I learned about them from following interesting people/organization on Twitter. I created this blog post to serve as a reminder for me of the fun I had at these events, and I hope it encourages you to go out yourself to learn about the organizations that sponsor these events.

sosassociates.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Cod#Mural#Greater Cleveland#Uss Cod Party#Clevelandart#Sos Jr#Culturalgardens#Twitter#The Cleveland Foundation#Cle Foundation#Clevefoundation#Csr Av#Trivellij#Board Staff#Keybank#The Community Bbq#Midtowncleinc#Dunhamtavernmus#Pic Twitter Com Hao1cm9nn

Comments / 0

Community Policy