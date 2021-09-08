CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Command eludes Edward Cabrera in Miami Marlins loss to New York Mets

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highlight of top pitcher prospect Edward Cabrera’s third Miami Marlins start came when he was in the batter’s box. With a runner on first in the second inning and an 0-1 count, Cabrera showed bunt to New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco before pulling back and swinging away at a four-seam fastball. Cabrera roped the pitch 102.5 mph down the left-field line for a game-tying RBI double, his first career MLB hit.

