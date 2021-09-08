Command eludes Edward Cabrera in Miami Marlins loss to New York Mets
The highlight of top pitcher prospect Edward Cabrera’s third Miami Marlins start came when he was in the batter’s box. With a runner on first in the second inning and an 0-1 count, Cabrera showed bunt to New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco before pulling back and swinging away at a four-seam fastball. Cabrera roped the pitch 102.5 mph down the left-field line for a game-tying RBI double, his first career MLB hit.www.miamiherald.com
