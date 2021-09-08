CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield City Council approves SPD body cam, COVID-19 aid and road repair funding

By Michael Van Schoik
KYTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City leaders had a busy agenda on Tuesday night as they discussed council bills ranging from public safety to health. The city approved quite a bit of funding related to several different fronts. As it pertains to public health, city leaders approved the use of more than $2.8 million in federal funding to make up for various city costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

