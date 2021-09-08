‘Impolite, Rude, and Insufferable’: Charlottesville City Council hears criticism after firing of RaShall Brackney, councilors discuss decision
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At Tuesday night’s Charlottesville City Council meeting, there was an outpouring of frustration aimed at the city, members of its government, and city councilors, just six days after the decision to fire former Police Chief RaShall Brackney. Citizens of Charlottesville begged for transparency, accountability, and answers....www.nbc29.com
Comments / 1