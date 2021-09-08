CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-day police standoff ends in Vernon

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vernon man faces charges after a two-day standoff with police. Police say they were trying to arrest 49-year-old Kristopher Knutson on Monday for violating a temporary restraining order but that he wouldn’t come out of his home on Dunklee Drive. They also say he was in possession of multiple guns. After hours of negotiations, he was taken into custody late Tuesday night with what police say was “minimal force.”

www.wcax.com

