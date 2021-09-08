Life Is Strange: True Colors Announce Official Soundtrack Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, mxmtoon, Sigur Ros And More

The Life Is Strange: True Colors official soundtrack has been announced, and it features tracks from big names such as Phoebe Bridgers & Girl In Red. Square Enix has announced that the soundtrack, named simply Life Is Strange, will be split in two parts, and will have original tracks by mxmtoon, Angus & Julia Stone, and Novo Amor in the first part. The second part of this soundtrack, released on September 30th with the game Life Is Strange: True Colors- Wavelengths.