Turkey Slayers: Riton Optics Releases Two New Red Dots

By Nicolas Lenze
AllOutdoor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you miss spring turkey season? I did. Fortunately, there’s another one right around the corner. With each season, we start thinking about our gear early. Like the nights before a hot date, important considerations are made. What distances will I be shooting at? What caliber will I use? Do these jeans make me look fat? Another big consideration is your sighting system. For those taking game at shorter ranges, red dots usually fit the bill. Fortunately, Riton Optics has added two new red dots to the game. While they’re targeted toward pistols, the new 3 Tactix MPRD 2 and 3 Tactix PRD 2 would feel right at home atop your boomstick.

