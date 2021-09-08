2 Your Health: Keeping kids safe from COVID-19 this school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As students head back to school, cases of COVID-19 are popping up in classrooms across the country, which has many parents concerned. So, what can they do to keep their children safe? “We are now seeing more and more children get infected and get sick, especially if they have underlying lung problems, like asthma, which is extremely common, or problems with their immune system, or problems with development,” explained Frank Esper, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.