SAN ANTONIO — Rookie Joe Wieskamp and the Spurs have agreed to a two-way deal, the team announced Tuesday. Wieskamp, 6-6/210, was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in all eight of San Antonio’s 2021 Summer League games, including five in Las Vegas where he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.